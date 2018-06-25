SuperStar Virgo to Homeport in North China

Star Cruises announced today that the SuperStar Virgo will homeport in North China for a three-month stint starting in September, rotating between Dalian, Tianjin and Qingdao.

“With this expansion to the North China market, Star Cruises will further expand its footprint in the country by covering China’s three main cruise markets in the South, East and North this year after earlier deployments by SuperStar Virgo in Shanghai, SuperStar Gemini in Xiamen, Sanya and Haikou and SuperStar Aquarius in Qingdao,” the company said, in a statement.

“We are excited that Genting Cruise Lines is expanding its market reach in North China. By deploying Star Cruises to the three key cruise markets in China, we are providing a variety of different cruise experiences from across China, building closer relationships with local travel agents, ports and business partners while boosting our market penetration rate and expanding further into the China market,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines.

Ahead of the SuperStar Virgo’s move to North China, the SuperStar Aquarius was deployed to Qingdao in early summer this year and Star called the market response positive.

The SuperStar Virgo will sail four-night cruises from Dalian in September to Nagasaki, Kitakyushu and Fukuoka while itineraries from Tianjin (four or five nights) in September and October will visit Kagoshima, Beppu, Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

Itineraries from Qingdao in November will call on Kagoshima, Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

“The deployment of SuperStar Virgo to North China during September to November will cover public holidays including the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Golden Week, which is suitable for family travelers and senior citizens. And autumn is the perfect time to visit Japan with its comfortable weather conditions and extraordinary autumn scenery,” said Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises.

“The SuperStar Virgo’s Kyushu itineraries will bring passengers to the five most popular destinations in Kyushu, Japan where guests can enjoy delicious Japanese cuisine and marvelous scenery in Beppu, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Nagasaki and Kitakyushu. Star Cruises aims to offer memorable cruise experiences and we have designed special programs for both our senior guests and our little travelers including a joint promotion with cartoon character Doraemon to launch a series of “Treasure Hunt @ Sea” themed activities.”

Additionally, Star Cruises is launching “Treasure Hunt at Sea with Doraemon” on the SuperStar Virgo during this deployment where fans of Doraemon will have exclusive access to a delightful experience with limited-edition gift sets, special in-cabin décor and menus, as well as interactive workshops and photo corners with Doraemon and friends, the company said.

A Junior Cruiser Program featuring special activities based on the Doraemon movie will also be available during the cruises.