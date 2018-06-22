Saga Introduces New Northern Lights Sailing

The Saga Sapphire is heading north in search of the Northern Lights in February 2020 as the company has announced a special 16-night sailing from Norwegian from Southampton and returning to Dover.

The company is adding to its onboard programming, with a specialist northern lights photographer as well as an astronomer. There’s also the potential to stay overnight at the Holmen Husky Lodge to view the Aurora Borealis, the company said.

Among excursion highlights are a 15-kilometer dog-sledding ride over the frozen tundra in Norway.

Saga said the ship will stay overnight in both Alta and Tromso in an effort to see the Northern Lights; while shore excursions in the evening will be offered in both cities.

The all-inclusive cruise includes car service to and from the port, travel insurance, wine with lunch and dinner, all meals and entertainment, WiFi, gratuities and more. Saga also said it provides free shuttle service to the nearest town center in ports where the ship is berthed 500 or more yards away.