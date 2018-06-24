Latest Cruise Jobs: June 24

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

MSC Cruises: Yacht Club Director



The Yacht Club Director ensures the management of all aspects of the guest experience, crew development and financial performance in the Yacht Club, a unique and exclusive section of the ship.

MSC Cruises: First Engineer



The First Engineer is in charge of engine watch-keeping. He/she is responsible for the daily maintenance and operations of the engineering and technical aspects of the vessel as directed by the Chief Engineer and Staff Engineer.

MSC Cruises: Bar Manager

Leading a multicultural team, the Bar Manager is responsible for the shipboard beverage operations for all bars/lounges, outlets and crew bar areas and manages the financial aspects of bar operations in order to ensure compliance with standards and procedures and optimum guest satisfaction.

