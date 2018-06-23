Cruise Industry News European Report

Lonely Planet Issues Cruise Guidebooks

Scandinavia Spread

Lonely Planet has introduced its first travel cruise guides with a series of port guidebooks on Alaska, Scandinavia and Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

The company stated that books are designed help travelers personalize their cruise experience whether traveling solo, as a couple or as a family. Each guidebook includes information on local life and cultural insights to month by month events.

Among the destinations highlighted in 324-page Scandinavia and Northern Europe guide are Amsterdam, Bergen, Gdansk, Oslo, Reykavik, Riga, Shetland Islands. Tallin and St. Petersburg as well as Berlin 

Also covered are tips on shipping eating and things to do in each port, as well as advice on how to chose the “right” cruise.

