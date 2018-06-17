Cruise Gate Hamburg Responds to Football Fever

Responding to the football fever generated by the current world cup being played in Russia, Hamburg’s Steinwerder cruise terminal will be showing games on a giant screen for guests embarking cruises between June 14 and July 15.

According to Cruise Gate Hamburg, the operator of the terminal, the games taking place will be broadcast live on days with ship calls.

Sacha Rougier, managing director of Cruise Gate Hamburg, said: "We are looking forward to getting the football feeling for the World Cup in our terminal in Steinwerder. Our cruise guests are cordially invited to let themselves be caught up in the excitement between check-in and boarding. Together with other travelers, they can follow the games live."

The physical well-being is also taken care of, according to Rougier. In the bistro, which is also open to cruise passengers throughout the rest of the season, visitors can enjoy drinks and light meals and watch the games until the cruise begins.