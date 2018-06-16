Jamaica Port Authority

Pullmantur and Emirates Join Forces for 16,000 Airline Seats This Winter

From left: General Manager of Emirates in Spain, Fernando Suarez de Góngora, and Richard Vogel, president and CEO of Pullmantur Cruceros.

Pullmantur Cruceros has announced an agreement with Emirates for 16,000 airline seats this coming winter for service between Madrid, Barcelona and Dubai.

Pullmantur will be introducing its new seven-day winter program sailing from Dubai starting Dec. 8 aboard the Horizon.

President and CEO of Pullmantur, Richard J. Vogel, commented: "We are very pleased to sign this partnership with Emirates, one of the most renowned and cutting-edge airlines in the world. It is a long-term agreement that contributes to (operating) stability, which is fundamental for travel agents, our passengers and, of course, ourselves."

Likewise, Vogel stressed that Emirates is renowned worldwide for its service: "Our guests will receive exceptional care, something which is hugely important for us since their experience begins from the moment they leave their homes; achieving maximum satisfaction is one of our priorities."

The so-called “Legends of Arabia” itinerary starts with an overnight in Dubai, then calls at Khasab and Muscat in Oman, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

