Valletta Offers Strategic Med Location

May was a big month for the cruise industry in Valletta as the Seabourn Ovation was christened pierside and the city also hosted the 52nd General Assembly of MedCruise.

Guests for the Seabourn Ovation christening were hosted by the ship’s godmother, actress and singer Elaine Paige. Following her performance, she made the traditional blessing and released a bottle of champagne that was broken against the 604-guest ship. The evening was capped with a fireworks display over the Valletta harbor.

“Valletta Cruise Port has exceeded a target it set itself, that of 700,000 passenger movements, by closing 2017 with a record 778,000 passenger movements arriving onboard 342 cruise calls,” said Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and general manager of Valletta Cruise Port.

TUI has been a regular homeport customer since 2011, he said, in addition to P&O Cruises, which is back this summer for its second consecutive season of homeporting with the Oceana.

“With a can-do spirit and attention to detail the Valletta Cruise Port makes a commitment to deliver a dependable operation based on the highest standards in the industry,” Xuereb said. “Having developed close relations with government agencies and garnered the respect and cooperation of the local stakeholders and agents, this synergy allows everyone to respond as a unified team, efficiently and effectively.”

Xuereb said the experience starts at the pier itself, as the Grand Harbour is a historical gem, he explained.

“Flanked by the Valletta fortifications on one side and the historical Three Cities on the other, the impressive entrance to the harbor with its honey-colored limestone is breathtaking,” he noted.

“We see ourselves continuing to grow in a sustainable manner. It is not only about the volumes but delivering also a sustainable experience,” added Xuereb.