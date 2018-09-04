Galway Providing Tender Vessel for Cruise Calls

For big ships calling on the Port of Galway, a tender vessel will now be provided by the local port authority, according to Captain Brian Sheridan, harbor master.

“In 2017 we accommodated P&O’s Oriana which was the largest cruise ship to call to Galway Bay with 1,900 passengers and 800 crew,” said Sheridan. “For this ship, the port provided a domestic tender vessel to transport passengers ashore. This was a tremendous success and made for an all-round better experience for passenger safety and comfort. The Oriana is coming back in July 2018 and I will provide the same tender vessel as in 2017.”

The port will also place a tourism officer on each ship prior to its arrival, with that person available to answer questions from guests.

Sixteen cruise ship calls are expected this year, up on six in 2017, said Sheridan.

“We accept bookings up to three to four years out,” he continued. “We are a tender port, so the vessels will anchor on arrival. It is only the very small ships that can moor in the tidal basin.”