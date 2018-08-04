Larne Hoping to Build Cruise Business

Located only 22 miles from Belfast, the port of Larne in Northern Ireland is working to attract more cruise calls.

This year the destination will welcome the 49-guest Hebridean Princess on a single call. The port remains responsive to last minute berth requests, according to Anthony Van Damme, harbour master.

Van Damme said that for 2019, the Astor, sailing for Cruise and Maritime voyages, will call, as will the Hebridean Princess.

“We currently have limited berth facilities and are looking into improving our quay length to be more attractive to larger cruise vessels,” he said. “Having said that we can handle, based on 2017 numbers, around 30 percent of the cruise ship calls, from our nearest competing port.”