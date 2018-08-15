Top End Demand at A&K for Expedition

Sailing around 52 to 55 days per Antarctica season, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) offers a product at the top of the pyramid on chartered Ponant ships, backed up by decades of experience and led by Bob Simpson, vice president of expedition cruising.

The company’s polar region programs are now extending out to warm waters and cultural immersion, based on demand, Simpson said, in the 2018 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

“The (guests) have done Antarctica and the Arctic and now they want to know where the next place to go is,” he said. The company is offering a new cruise in the Kimberley in 2019.

Chartering Boreal-class ships from Ponant, Simpson called the vessels the right ships in the right areas. The company had previously owned and operated its own ship, but exited that business in 2003 and has no ambitions to return to it.

“Ponant has an excellent set of hardware, and as they continue to grow their fleet, it gives us an opportunity to grow,” said Simpson.

The A&K staff numbers between 18 and 20 onboard.

That team consists of a cruise director, assistant cruise director, expedition leader and assistant expedition leader. Passengers get an all-inclusive experience, including all excursions, alcohol and WiFi.

“The program is as all-inclusive as we can make it,” Simpson continued.

Luxury ships in polar markets have led to an evolution of clients for A&K, as people feel more comfortable booking a trip to an unique destination in a comfortable environment aboard a five-star ship.

"There is tremendous interest for iconic and bucket list destinations,” said Simpson. The Northwest Passage transit has been growing in demand for A&K.

“People want an iconic, epic trip. There are very few left out there, and that is one of them … it’s an adventure that attracts a lot of our top clients,” he said. “At 21 nights, (guests) probably wouldn’t do it if it was a less than comfortable environment. (New ships) have opened up a whole new opportunity for these types of itineraries for a segment of the market.”

Excerpt from the 2018 Expedition Market Report.

--

About the Expedition Market Report:

The 2018 Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report presents a complete 127-page overview of the entire expedition market, including capacity projections through 2027, and profiles of 30+ major players, with exclusive interviews and insight, along with trends, original data, operational coverage and much more. Original reporting, analysis and research.

Report Preview | Table of Contents | Download Now