Marseilles Targets 2 Million Passengers

The big goal in Marseilles is two million cruise passengers, which should be reachable by 2020, according to Geraldine Manzon, business development manager.

That would be slightly up from a strong 2018, as the number one port in France is expecting 1,750,000 cruise passengers and 512 cruise calls.

Over a third of those guests are accounted for in turnaround operations, and coming from the French, Belgian and Swiss markets, said Helene Lebas, general secretary of the Marseilles Cruise Club.

“Our next target is to develop more homeporting for the German market, and maybe for the Dutch, as we have train and airline links to all of Europe,” she said.

Marseilles also plays a pivotal role as a transit call on Western Mediterranean itineraries.

“We have an all-in-one port,” Manzon said. “With safe and efficient nautical access, six large-ship berths and even ship repair.”

Lebas said that Marseilles can easily offer up to 150 diverse shore excursions, and that the range was nearly limitless.

“We can easily spread passengers around with our excursion options, there are no congestion issues,” she added.

Manzon noted the season runs from June to October, but the port has aspirations for more year-round cruises.

“We a have large city, there is always something to do,” he noted.