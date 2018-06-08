Norwegian Joins Trash Free Seas Alliance

Marking World Oceans Day, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has partnered with Ocean Conservancy. The company will join Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance, actively working toward solutions that will mitigate plastic waste entering the ocean., Norwegian announced.

“The success of our business is dependent on the health of our oceans and, together with Ocean Conservancy, we are taking a step forward in our commitment to protect the world’s oceans," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We are excited to lead the cruise industry by joining the Trash Free Seas Alliance and support Ocean Conservancy’s vision of a world with waterways, beaches and oceans free of plastic waste.”

Founded in 2012, the Trash Free Seas Alliance brings together thought leaders from industry, conservation and academia to create a forum for pragmatic, real-world collaboration focused on the measurable reduction of ocean trash.

”Nothing connects people to the ocean more than time spent on the water, and with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings offering that experience to more than 2.5 million guests each year, we believe this is a tremendous opportunity to foster greater stewardship of our oceans,” said Janis Searles Jones, chief executive officer at Ocean Conservancy. “What’s more, Ocean Conservancy believes strongly that it will take all of us—including industry leaders—to stem the tide of ocean plastic. We are grateful for Norwegian’s leadership and look forward to working with them to reduce the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean.”