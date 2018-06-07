Princess Cruises to Screen 2018 FIFA World Cup Games

Princess Cruises guests will be able to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup from Russia as most of the line's ships will broadcast all 64 games.

Games will air on the cruise line's signature Movies Under the Stars outdoor screens, which have space for hundreds of guests to catch the action, Princess said.

"After our guests return to their cruise ship from a day of exploring exciting destinations, they will be thrilled to watch the worldwide phenomenon of the FIFA World Cup," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "What better way to enjoy this dynamic, global tournament than on our giant outdoor movie screens against the backdrop of sea and sky."

Ships Include:

• Sea Princess (World Cruise)

• Crown Princess (Mediterranean)

• Diamond Princess (Japan)

• Emerald Princess (Alaska)

• Majestic Princess (China)

• Pacific Princess (Northern Europe)

• Regal Princess (Scandinavia and Russia)

• Royal Princess (British Isles)

• Sapphire Princess (Baltic)

Soccer fans will also enjoy themed entertainment and activities, including interactive game play with PlayStation units on Movies Under the Stars, obstacle course competitions, and penalty shoot outs for prizes, such as specialty dining, with a small entry fee going to charity, plus swag giveaways, themed bites and beverages.