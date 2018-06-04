Fincantieri Delivers MSC Seaview

Fincantieri delivered the MSC Seaview to MSC Cruises today.

The delivery ceremony took place in Monfalcone in the presence of Gianluigi Aponte, shipowner as well as founder and executive chairman of MSC Group; Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises; Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri; Massimiliano Fedriga, governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia; and Luca Zaia, Governor of Veneto.

With her sister ship MSC Seaside, delivered last November, the Seaview is the second ship to be delivered by Fincantieri to MSC in six months.

With a gross tonnage of more than 153,000 tons and a length of 323 meters, the Seaview is the largest and most technologically advanced ship ever to be designed and built in Italy.