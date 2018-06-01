Scanship Wins AWP Retrofit Contract for Corinthian

Scanship Holding has been awarded a retrofit contract by Grand Circle Corporation to deliver and install a Scanship AWP system on the MV Corinthian, according to a statement.

The cruise ship was originally built and launched in Italy 1990 and is operated by Grand Circle Cruise Line.

The Scanship system when installed, will purify all grey and black water according to IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) including chapter 4.2 for special area where also nitrogen and phosphorus will be removed, according to a statement.

The retrofit will take place at the shipyard Naval Roche in Lisbon during the fall of 2018.

"We are thrilled to work with Grand Circle Cruise Line to upgrade this ship to the highest effluent standard for wastewater discharge. Their commitment for cleaner oceans with investing in advanced wastewater purification technology conveys a strong message and lines out a new environmental standard for this segment of the cruise industry," said CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.