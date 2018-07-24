European Cruise Line Deployments Trends

The biggest European cruise lines enjoy global deployments, but concentrate on their sailing regions: Europe, with the majority of capacity dedicated to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

For MSC Cruises, the company has 47.9 percent of its capacity in Europe, compared to 21.9 percent in the Caribbean and 10.7 percent in South America.

For Costa, Europe leads the way, with 45 percent of the line’s capacity, up from 41.3 percent in 2017. Asia is the brand’s second largest market, with 39.1 percent of its capacity, which is down from 44 percent in 2017.

AIDA Cruises has an even bigger share of its footprint in Europe, with 64 percent of its capacity split between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, and another 15.7 percent in the Canary Islands.

P&O UK, another Carnival brand like AIDA and Costa, has 69.5 percent of its capacity in Europe, compared to 70 percent in 2017, while the British line has 14.8 percent of deployment in the Caribbean and 11.7 percent in the Canary Islands.

