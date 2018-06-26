Luxury Market to Grow to 73 Ships, 1 Million Pax

New ships from Viking Ocean Cruises, Ponant, Regent, Silversea and Crystal will propel the luxury cruise market to new heights, with 73 dedicated five-star ships set to carry over 1 million passengers annually by 2027, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

For the major North American brands, Viking owns 26 percent of the market in 2018, with five ships and 4,650 berths, and leads Silversea, Regent and Seabourn in potential passenger capacity, which is just under 500,000 guests annually. In Europe, ships from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Ponant make up another 60,000 or so cruise guests, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

These numbers are expected to grow somewhat exponentially, with Viking Ocean sailing 18 ships by 2027, and Ponant also adding some seven new ships. In addition are new vessels from Crystal, Regent and Silversea, and more expected to come.

