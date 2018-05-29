Costa Marks 70th Anniversary with Special Cruise

Costa Cruises has celebrated its 70th anniversary on a special cruise dedicated to the members of CostaClub, the company's frequent-cruiser program.

Guests were on a 12-day cruise on the Costa Pacifica on a new Mediterranean itinerary, with 3,000 CostaClub guests aboard from 18 different countries, the company said.

French Pastry Chef Christophe Adam created a 3-meter high pyramid of his famous and colourful "Éclair de Génie" (pastry cakes), which was the center piece of a party.

Chef Bruno Barbieri, winner of 7 Michelin stars in his career, directed a show-cooking event involving a number of CostaClub members in preparing dishes, and presented his new menu created exclusively for Costa ships.

Gloria Gaynor performed in concert in the ship’s theater performing her most successful hits, including "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodbye".

Costa's 70th birthday was celebrated in style and was also attended by Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises, which culminated with the cutting of a large celebratory cake, the company said.

The next CostaClub cruise will depart on April 20 2019, aboard the Costa Mediterranea, sailing from Amsterdam (Netherlands) on a 16-day itinerary wit calls in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Newcastle.