Norwegian Bliss Docks in Los Angeles

The new Norwegian Bliss has made her official debut in California, docking this morning at the Port of Los Angeles, and becoming the largest-ever cruise ship to do so.

The Bliss is too large to use the port's main turning basin, so the new vessel backed down the main channel in reverse before docking at the World Cruise Center.

She is scheduled to depart tonight at 7 p.m., and will return on Sunday, May 27, before heading to Seattle for the Alaska season. She is scheduled for seven more calls in Los Angeles this year and eight next year.

Photos: Port of Los Angeles

June 03, 2018
