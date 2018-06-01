Puerto Rico Tourism Organizations Join Forces

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) officially introduced its partnership with the newly established Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) during the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW event in Denver, May 19 – 23.

While celebrating major milestones including breakthrough cruise passenger numbers expected in May and June, air capacity expected to equal those from 2016 by as soon as this Fall, and occupancy levels improving as renovated hotels open their doors, both organizations came together to showcase to the U.S. and international tourism industry partners Puerto Rico’s outlook and vision to launch a new Puerto Rico through their strategic partnership.

In March 2017, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello made the decision to create and develop a privatized DMO for Puerto Rico, via Act No. 17, to promote Puerto Rico as a premier business and leisure destination given the significant impact tourism has on the economy.

“Governor Ricardo Rossello implemented this Act to put the destination (and economy) first by ensuring objectivity, consistency and best-in-class marketing strategies to increase business and leisure visitation, which ultimately benefits the Island’s residents and businesses,” commented Carla Campos, executive director of the PRTC.”

With Brad Dean named CEO of the DMO, Campos added: “Brad Dean’s vision for the future of destination marketing in Puerto Rico and leadership of the new DMO will ensure reimagined and forward-thinking efforts to propel the destination forward. The addition of a dedicated organization for destination marketing also paves the way for the PRTC to focus on promoting growth in tourism through sound planning and development, serving as an ideal counterpart for the DMO.”

According to Dean, beginning July 1, 2018, the goal and purpose of the DMO is to market Puerto Rico as a premier destination outside of Puerto Rico for leisure and business travelers. He said that now more than ever, as the destination continues to make great strides towards a full comeback, reimagined marketing and a strong brand for the destination is critical.

To accomplish the creation of a strong brand to drive the destination forward, the DMO will have a strong counterpart in the local government, specifically in the PRTC, Dean said, to ensure the destination, as a product offering, is superior. PRTC will continue planning and developing the tourism offering to enhance the visitor experience, including all management of maritime and air access, relationships with hotel partners, creation of new attractions, routes and itineraries, and will also establish a local marketing strategy to encourage residents to experience all that the Island offers.

The PRTC is committed to working alongside the DMO and private sector partners who have demonstrated increased confidence in the Island to achieve continued major milestones throughout the rest of the year and into 2019.

Both organizations said they will work together, alongside key tourism players on the island to ensure proper planning across the industry, investments and product development are all in sync.