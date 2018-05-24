New P&O UK Ship Named Iona

P&O Cruises today revealed Iona will be the name of its LNG-powered 5,200-passenger newbuild.

The ship will debut in Southampton in spring 2020, making it the biggest vessel to sail out of the UK at 183,900 tons.

The name came from a contest as P&O asked its guests and fans to submit names, receiving over 30,000 entries.

"We can trace our history and roots back to Scotland," said Paul Ludlow, senior vice president.

"We couldn't think of a more fitting name for our new ship than after an island that is one of the UK's most beautiful places: Iona."

The name combines the company's historic links with Scotland with the celebration of "our island nation’s connection to the sea."

Ludlow called the name selection process challenging

"The ship is the next stage of the future of P&O Cruises," he added.