Princess to Launch Digital Series Grand Designs Australia Offshore

Premiering on Monday, May 28, on the Princess Cruise Facebook page, a new digital series will follow Australian architect and host of Grand Designs Australia, Peter Maddison, as he goes behind the scenes on the soon-to-be-Australia-bound Majestic Princess.

From onboard the ship Maddison uncovers the science behind some of the "most advanced architecture at sea," said Princess, including The SeaWalk.

“The Grand Designs Australia format translates perfectly well for investigating and making tangible all manner of architecture, including that of other places and cultures. This we achieved with inquisitive excitement on our Majestic Princess sojourn. We had a mission to explore the architectural adventures by our near neighbours bringing not only the built outcomes to life, but the personalities that created them. The design of Majestic Princess takes having fun - seriously – if that’s possible! A rich offering of relaxation and entertainment is at the heart of Majestic Princess. The Princess Cruises' team achieved wonders with the SeaWalk, the glass floor to ceiling walkway gives guests a true sense of openness," said Maddison.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Fremantle Media and Mediacom on this ground-breaking series designed to give our guests a unique insight into a truly international world class ship. It was an honour to have renowned Australian architect Peter Maddison onboard to give his expertise on Majestic Princess' design and architecture features ahead of the ship's maiden arrival into Australia later this year,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Princess Cruises, Nick Ferguson.

The Majestic Princess will be the largest Princess ship to sail Australian waters and call Australia home when she makes her maiden arrival in Sydney on September 15 2018. During her inaugural Australian season, the Majestic Princess will sail on 16 cruises to destinations including Fiji, New Zealand and Tasmania as well as two Asia voyages between Shanghai and Sydney, and Sydney and Hong Kong.