Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Seabourn Ovation Makes Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents MH Bland attended the customary ceremony onboard, where an exchange of plaques took place with the Captain of the ship

The 40,350 ton, 604-passenger Seabourn Ovation made its inaugural in Gibraltar on Monday, May 21.

Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents MH Bland attended the customary ceremony onboard, where an exchange of plaques took place with the Captain of the ship, according to a statement.

The ship was christened earlier this month, May 11, in Valletta, Malta, by British singer and actress Elaine Page.

Having recently completed its maiden voyage, the Seabourn Ovation will be spending the rest of its inaugural season visiting ports in the United Kingdom, Mediterranean and Northern Europe before moving on to the Baltic.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 245,134 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report