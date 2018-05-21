Seabourn Ovation Makes Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

The 40,350 ton, 604-passenger Seabourn Ovation made its inaugural in Gibraltar on Monday, May 21.

Representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agents MH Bland attended the customary ceremony onboard, where an exchange of plaques took place with the Captain of the ship, according to a statement.

The ship was christened earlier this month, May 11, in Valletta, Malta, by British singer and actress Elaine Page.

Having recently completed its maiden voyage, the Seabourn Ovation will be spending the rest of its inaugural season visiting ports in the United Kingdom, Mediterranean and Northern Europe before moving on to the Baltic.