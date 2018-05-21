New Rome Cruise Terminal Opens

Roma Cruise Terminal has unveiled its new cruise terminal: Terminal Amerigo Vespucci.

Covering 11,000 square meters, the terminal is one of the largest in Europe and marks an important milestone for the company jointly owned by Costa, MSC and Royal Caribbean Cruises, according to a statement.

The terminal was build at a cost of 20 million euro, and is able to handle the latest large ships.

The building includes passenger and luggage control facilities at the ground floor.

A crew room, also situated in the building’s atrium, will facilitate the ships’ crew reception process.

Proceeding from the atrium to the first floor, passengers will be welcomed in a check-in area with 60 counters that can be doubled to 120 if necessary.

Close to 90 monitors in the check-in area will keep passengers updated on their check-in status s well as itinerary and other useful information.

There is also a VIP lounge.

John Portelli, General Manager of Roma Cruise Terminal stated that “since 2007, when Roma Cruise Terminal commenced its activity, around 23 million cruise passengeers passed through the port of Civitavecchia. It is small wonder that over the years, cruise activity has evolved into one if not the primary activity in the port of Civitavecchia. In this respect, Terminal Amerigo Vespucci is further testament to the shareholders’ contribution to the growth of the city and port of Civitavecchia and the Lazio region.”