Cagliari Tests First Turn-Around

Panorama in Cagliari

The Panorama II of Noble Caledonia turned around in Cagliari on Friday, May 18, disembarking 40 passengers and embarking another 40, starting their Mediterranean cruise.

While this was a small vessel, it was an operational test case for the port’s ability to do a turnaround and demonstrated the cooperation between the seaport, the city and the airport, according to the Port Authority of Sardinia.

Plans call for expanding the port facilities and gearing up not only the seaport-to-airport cooperation but also the local and regional supply chain to provision ships.

