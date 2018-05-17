Dreamlines Acquires Cruise 1st and Enters UK Market

Dreamlines, an online German travel agency and tour operator, confirmed today the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of UK-based Cruise 1st.

Dreamlines said it is the fastest growing online cruise portal worldwide with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Russia, Brazil and the United States.

Cruise 1st is said to be one of the UK's leading cruise specialists, with operations in Australia and Singapore as well. Cruise 1st adds 180 employees to the 400 already at Dreamlines.

The acquisition signals Dreamlines’ entry into the UK cruise market, according to a statement.

The acquisition also sees Dreamlines, the market leader in Germany, become market leader in Australia and Singapore. In the Australian market Dreamlines will operate two leading brands CruiseAway and Cruise 1st.

Dreamlines said it will be the largest online travel agent for cruise outside the United States market in 2018.

Felix Schneider, Managing Director of Dreamlines said: “Entering the UK, the world’s third biggest cruise market by volume, is an important milestone within our global strategy. We are expanding our role in the market and will strengthen our position as the cruise OTA with the widest global footprint. Cruise 1st enables us to offer our customers even more unique cruise holiday products and will grow our operator business, a key factor for our future success.”

Daniel Townsley, CEO of Cruise 1st commented: “The synergies between (us) and Dreamlines were too great to overlook. Combining a hugely successful global OTA with our own proficiency and database of customers in the UK, Australia and Singapore will drive higher sales volumes and margins and deliver huge growth for the business.”

Alexander Frolov, General Partner at Target Global, an early investor in Dreamlines added: “We strongly believe in German marketplace companies that go global and we are impressed by the international growth of Dreamlines that is managed out of Hamburg. The acquisition of Cruise 1st and the entry into new key markets shows Dreamlines’ ambition and capability to become a global leader."