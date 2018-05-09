AECO Leads Push For New Nautical Charts

AECO’s (The Association of Expedition Cruise Operations) push to speed up mapping in eastern and south Svalbard has given results, the group said in a press release.

A shipping lane through Storfjorden, including a lane along the coast of Edgeøya has been added as a new chart.

New nautical charts, no. 528 (Storfjorden. Sør. Isbukta – Kvalpynten) and no. 532 (Storfjorden. Kvalpynten – Agardhbukta), and a new edition of no. 533 (Storfjorden Nord. Freemansundet – Heleysundet – Sørporten), will be issued on May 9.

The previous edition of chart no. 533 is from now invalid. Chart no. 528, 532 and 533 are in scale 1:100 000, but chart 533 has two special editions: Ormholet in scale 1:20 000 and Heleysundet 1:50 000. The width of the chartered corridors are 2,5 nautical miles/5 km.

In addition to the above, the Norwegian Mapping Authorities has also charted a corridor around Sørkapp. The nautical chart, no. 527, is expected later this summer, AECO said.

These new charts are a result of dialogue and cooperation between AECO, the Norwegian Mapping Authority and the Norwegian Coastal Administration.

AECO invited the mentioned authorities to dialogue meetings with the objective to speed up the charting (and nautical chart production) in cruise industry prioritized areas, including shipping lanes in Storfjorden and around Sørkapp.