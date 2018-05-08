Silver Spirit Lengthening Complete

On May 3, Silversea’s Silver Spirit left Fincantieri Shipyard in Palermo 49 feet longer, following her lengthening project that saw the ship get cut in half.

View Photos of the Lengthening Here.

“I appreciate the complexity of this feat of engineering,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea’s Chairman. “As such, I am extremely proud of the amazing job my team and Fincantieri have done. Our beloved Silver Spirit resumes service in a condition that is even more beautiful than before.”

Silver Spirit’s 59-day drydock period ran with precision and according to its schedule, with roughly 1,000 skilled workers committing approximately 450,000 hours to ensure the lengthening’s punctual completion, the company said.

The refurbishment project aimed to bring the ship in line with the new Silver Muse, with a number of interior enhancements, and more staterooms.

Among the upgrades: the ship’s pool deck has been enlarged; a new eight-restaurant arrangement has increased dining options, with the introduction of Spaccanapoli, Silver Note, Atlantide, and Indochine, as well as the renovation of La Terrazza; and a number of new amenities have upgraded the onboard offering, including the Arts Café, Tor’s Observation Library, the Zagara Spa, the Panorama Lounge, and the chic Dolce Vita lounge.