Latest Cruise Jobs: May 6

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Undisclosed
|Project Director: Refurb and Newbuild
|Miami
|Carnival
|Vacation Sales Representative
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Reservations Supervisor
|Miami
|Apollo Ship Chandlers
|Cruise Line Purchasing Agent
|Miami
|MSC Cruises USA, Inc.
|Staff Accountant
|Fort Lauderdale
|Carnival UK
|Customer Service Representative (Personal Cruise Advisor)
|UK
|Carnival UK
|HR Manager
|UK
