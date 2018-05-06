Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: May 6

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Undisclosed Project Director: Refurb and Newbuild Miami
Carnival Vacation Sales Representative Miami
Norwegian Reservations Supervisor Miami
Apollo Ship Chandlers Cruise Line Purchasing Agent Miami
MSC Cruises USA, Inc. Staff Accountant Fort Lauderdale
Carnival UK Customer Service Representative (Personal Cruise Advisor) UK
Carnival UK HR Manager
 UK

 

More cruise line jobs are available here. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle