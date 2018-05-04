Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Shekhar Grover Reaches Bacardi Global Finals

Shekar Grover making his Royal Legacy for Bacardi Global Legacy 2018 judges

Fresh off winning the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2018, Royal Caribbean's Shekhar Grover reached the final 16 in the Bacardi Legacy Bartender of the Year 2018 global finals in Mexico City.

Shekhar’s signature cocktail “The Royal Legacy” was created especially for the competition.

A sublime blend of Bacardi Ocho Años rum with Martini Rosso and Martini Bianco infused dates, dashes of chocolate and plum bitters, The Royal Legacy impressed judges in Mexico with its elegant pairing of spices and stone fruit flavors that, together with the oak and vanilla notes of Bacardi  Ocho Años, create a succulent and memorable cocktail., according to a statement. 

Zachary Sulkes International Key Account Manager (Cruise), Bacardi Global Travel Retail said: “Shekhar has taken the standard of cruise bartending to a new level, reaching the final 16 in one of the toughest professional bartending competitions in the world, where the standard is exceptional. He is a credit to the cruise industry.”

“We are so proud of Shekar,” said Ed Eiswirth, Director of Beverage Operations at Royal Caribbean International. “He embodies the passion, dedication and skill of our bartenders on the 24 Royal Caribbean ships sailing around the world. It’s a great honour to have one of our team in the Bacardi finals. This is a wonderful opportunity to show the hospitality industry the incredible talent that we have on-board and the unique beverage experience they are serving to our guests.”

The Royal Legacy

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Bacardi Ocho (8) Años 2 dashes chocolate bitters

1 part  Martini Rosso vermouth 2 dashes plum bitters

1 part Martini Bianco vermouth infused with dates skewered dates to garnish

Preparation Method:

Infuse dates with Martini Bianco vermouth and keep aside for a couple of hours in a very small batch. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and top up with ice. Stir well and double strain into a rocks glass over a block of ice. Garnish with dry dates.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide