Shekhar Grover Reaches Bacardi Global Finals

Fresh off winning the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2018, Royal Caribbean's Shekhar Grover reached the final 16 in the Bacardi Legacy Bartender of the Year 2018 global finals in Mexico City.

Shekhar’s signature cocktail “The Royal Legacy” was created especially for the competition.

A sublime blend of Bacardi Ocho Años rum with Martini Rosso and Martini Bianco infused dates, dashes of chocolate and plum bitters, The Royal Legacy impressed judges in Mexico with its elegant pairing of spices and stone fruit flavors that, together with the oak and vanilla notes of Bacardi Ocho Años, create a succulent and memorable cocktail., according to a statement.

Zachary Sulkes International Key Account Manager (Cruise), Bacardi Global Travel Retail said: “Shekhar has taken the standard of cruise bartending to a new level, reaching the final 16 in one of the toughest professional bartending competitions in the world, where the standard is exceptional. He is a credit to the cruise industry.”

“We are so proud of Shekar,” said Ed Eiswirth, Director of Beverage Operations at Royal Caribbean International. “He embodies the passion, dedication and skill of our bartenders on the 24 Royal Caribbean ships sailing around the world. It’s a great honour to have one of our team in the Bacardi finals. This is a wonderful opportunity to show the hospitality industry the incredible talent that we have on-board and the unique beverage experience they are serving to our guests.”

The Royal Legacy

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Bacardi Ocho (8) Años 2 dashes chocolate bitters

1 part Martini Rosso vermouth 2 dashes plum bitters

1 part Martini Bianco vermouth infused with dates skewered dates to garnish

Preparation Method:

Infuse dates with Martini Bianco vermouth and keep aside for a couple of hours in a very small batch. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and top up with ice. Stir well and double strain into a rocks glass over a block of ice. Garnish with dry dates.