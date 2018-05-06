Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Carnival Spirit Departs Sydney for Drydock

Carnival Spirit in Sydney

Carnival Spirit sailed out of Sydney, Australia last Thursday, embarking on a 19 day cruise to Singapore, ahead of her drydock later this month.

Carnival is investing into upgrades that will provide guests a range of new family friendly entertainment features offering new spaces for kids activities onboard, the company said.

This includes a new arts and crafts area named SoulPlay, and a brand new entertainment area for teenagers, Warehouse Arcade.

The ship will emerge on June 6, sailing a 19-day cruise back to Sydney from Singapore, including rare ports of call for Carnival: Phuket, Bali (Benoa), Darwin and Airlie Beach.

For the remainder of 2018, Carnival Spirit will sail from Sydney to destinations such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Moreton Island.

