Viking Launches 245-Day World Cruise

Viking Ocean Cruises today announced a 245 day, six continent, 59 country and 113 port world cruise, with 22 overnight calls and featuring a full circumnavigation of the globe.

Departing from London on August 31, 2019 on Viking Sun, the eight-month journey will mark Viking’s third voyage around the globe and will nearly double the length of the company’s previous world cruises.

Viking will also offer guests an option to sail one of two shorter segments during the cruise. Guest can choose between Viking World Treasures, a 127-day sailing from London to Los Angeles that visits 33 countries and 61 ports, or Viking World Wonders, a 119-day journey from Los Angeles to London that visits 29 countries and 55 ports.

“For more than 20 years we have been offering guests the most culturally immersive journeys available in the industry and we are pleased to announce the most extensive itinerary in our history,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our World Cruises offer guests the rare opportunity to unpack once and explore dozens of the best destinations on earth – at a value that is unprecedented in the travel industry."

Full World Cruise Details