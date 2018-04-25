Celestyal Launches 20 Percent Commission Special

Celestyal Olympia

Celestyal Cruises is celebrating the launch of its newest itineraries with a 20 percent commission special on seven-day all-inclusive cruise bookings, the company said, in a statement.

Celestyal said the specials shows its ongoing commitment to its North American travel agent partners rewarding them with commission across the majority of components, including the cruise fare (which includes, standard unrestricted drinks package and select shore excursions), additional pre-sold shore excursions, and pre-sold premium drinks upgrade package.

This special 20 percent commission offer is applicable on new bookings made between now and June 30th, 2018 for any 7 day all-inclusive cruise departing in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In the ongoing effort to continue introducing new destinations and to reach its goal of presenting year-round cruising in the Aegean, Celestyal Cruises recently introduced three new seven-day all-inclusive itineraries: the new Idyllic with sailings commencing in April 2018, and starting in 2019 the new Eclectic and Three Continents cruise programs

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report