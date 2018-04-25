Celestyal Launches 20 Percent Commission Special

Celestyal Cruises is celebrating the launch of its newest itineraries with a 20 percent commission special on seven-day all-inclusive cruise bookings, the company said, in a statement.

Celestyal said the specials shows its ongoing commitment to its North American travel agent partners rewarding them with commission across the majority of components, including the cruise fare (which includes, standard unrestricted drinks package and select shore excursions), additional pre-sold shore excursions, and pre-sold premium drinks upgrade package.

This special 20 percent commission offer is applicable on new bookings made between now and June 30th, 2018 for any 7 day all-inclusive cruise departing in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In the ongoing effort to continue introducing new destinations and to reach its goal of presenting year-round cruising in the Aegean, Celestyal Cruises recently introduced three new seven-day all-inclusive itineraries: the new Idyllic with sailings commencing in April 2018, and starting in 2019 the new Eclectic and Three Continents cruise programs