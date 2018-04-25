Crystal Announces More Detail for Crystal Endeavor Expedition Ship

Crystal Cruises has unveiled the latest design details for its upcoming expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor.

Aboard Crystal Symphony, Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber, shared the first glimpse of the luxury accommodations on the yacht during Crystal’s 27th Annual Sales Gala celebrating the company’s top sales performers.

"At 19,800 GRT, Crystal Endeavor will be the largest, most spacious purpose-built polar class expedition yacht in the world, accommodating just 200 guests and boasting all the luxurious amenities and special touches for which Crystal is known," the company said. "The yacht will feature generous public spaces, a full-service spa and salon, six restaurants including Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma, expedition rooms and elegant suites that contrast beautifully with the rugged adventures beyond the vessel."

“Crystal Endeavor’s suites are an important part of the overall experience that is rooted in luxury and comfort, even while in the midst of extreme adventure,” Wolber said. “These suites will be private havens of relaxation and personal service welcoming travelers as they embark on journeys to the far corners of the world.”

Crystal is promising the most spacious suites in expedition cruising, featuring private verandah’s and butler service for every suite. Luxury touches include king-sized beds; walk-in closets; heated storage for drying parkas; spa-like bathrooms with adjustable heated floors, dual vanities, anti-fog mirrors and rain-showerheads.

Technical details include ambient lighting, interactive streaming TVs and bedside iPads in every suite that offer voyage information and numerous international daily newspapers.

The 100 suites will include two Crystal Penthouse Suites (985 sq. ft. to 1,130 sq. ft.), eight Penthouse Suites (457 sq. ft.) and 90 Deluxe Suites (304 sq. ft.). The larger of the two Crystal Penthouse Suites features a two-bedroom layout, while the other one-bedroom plan connects to an adjacent Deluxe Suite through an adjoining entry. Both offer dedicated dining areas and butler’s prep space for in-suite dining from any of Crystal Endeavor’s Michelin-level eateries. The Penthouse Suites and Deluxe Suites offer separated sleeping and sitting areas, private verandahs and desk vanity areas.