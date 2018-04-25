One Ocean Announces Expanded Canadian and Arctic 2019 Voyages

One Ocean Expeditions has announced their inaugural summer 2019 voyages to Canada’s East Coast, the Canadian Arctic and Greenland on the new RCGS Resolute.

Beginning in July 2019 in Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, the Resolute will carry guests through Canada’s East Coast, promising to explore the fishing ports, music, history and wildlife of the region. Guests will also have opportunity to zodiac cruise, sea kayak, hike and bicycle, while experiencing the company’s 1:4 staff-to-guest ratio, according to a company statement.

The Resolute will continue north during August and September 2019 to offer 10- to 12-nigth itineraries in Labrador and Torngat Mountains National Park, followed by voyages to Baffin Island, Greenland and through the Northwest Passage to Cambridge Bay.

Also new is a sailing from Iqaluit on July 30, exploring the land and seascapes of the Canadian Arctic and encountering the bird and marine life of the region.

Akademik Ioffe will join the Resolute in Canada for the early part of the season, after which she will head north, including a Northwest Passage sailing.

Akademik Sergey Vavilov will spend the summer of 2019 operating in Spitsbergen, where four voyages will travel the west and northern coastlines of the archipelago.

Prices on the three vessels in these destinations range from $3,395 to $12,695 for a triple cabin and from $4,595 to $15,695.00 for a twin private.