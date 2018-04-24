Princess Announces 2020 World Cruise with Pacific Princess

Princess Cruises has announced its 2020 world voyage on the 670-guest Pacific Princess, visiting 42 ports on five continents.

Due to popular demand of the 2019 World Cruise, the 2020 111-day roundtrip voyage offers similar routing to the 2019 cruise, including South Africa and departs Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2020 and Los Angeles on January 20, 2020. Princess Cruises is also offering a 96-day Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale segment, departing Los Angeles on January 20, 2020, as well as shorter, multi-day segments along the journey, the company said.

"We've been offering World Cruises since 1998 and our team of destination experts knows how to create the best worldwide itineraries like no other in the cruise industry," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Our Captain, officers and crew regularly hear from guests the impact the World Cruise has on them, as they share their appreciation for taking them to places they never in a million years thought they would experience."

2020 World Cruise Facts:

• Cruise to 42 destinations, 26 countries on five continents

• 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the first visit to Stone Town in Zanzibar

• Pacific Princess will sail 34,287 nautical miles in 111 days

• The World Cruise crosses the Equator four times

• First time Princess Cruises on a World Cruise visits Kaikoura, New Zealand; Praslin, Seychelles Islands; Mayotte Island, (French protectorate); and Zanzibar, Tanzania

• First call to Melbourne on a World Cruise for Princess Cruises

• 12 late-night stays to maximize time in port, including Melbourne, Tahiti, Phuket and an overnight in Cape Town, South Africa

The 2020 World Cruise aboard Pacific Princess goes on sale on Wednesday, April 25, with rates starting at $22,999/person.