Norwegian Publishes 2017 Stewardship Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has published its 2017 Stewardship Report. The report highlights the company’s progress in minimizing waste to landfill, investing in emerging technologies and reducing CO2 emissions as well as the impactful environmental partnerships established with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Alaska Raptor Center and its work with Nova Southeastern University’s Oceanographic Center in coral reef restoration.

“Thanks to the efforts of our 31,000 employees around the world, we have made meaningful progress on our goals to reduce our environmental footprint while providing truly exceptional cruise vacation experiences to our guests,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “Our commitment to the environment extends beyond our ships and encourages the preservation of the resources that are integral to our success. As our company’s global presence expands, we are committed to looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint.”

The 2017 Stewardship Report is part of the company’s global environmental program, Sail & Sustain, which reflects the company’s mission to continually improve its sustainability culture through fresh innovation, progressive education and open collaboration.

The three company cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, have a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, and will introduce six additional ships through 2025, and has an option to introduce two additional ships for delivery in 2026 and 2027.