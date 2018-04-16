Cruise Industry News 101

Golden Princess Embarks on Singapore to Alaska Cruise After Drydock

Golden Princess

The Golden Princess has embarked on Princess Cruises’ inaugural Singapore to Alaska cruise after a drydock in Singapore.

This is the first time Princess Cruises is operating a direct cruise from Singapore to Alaska, meeting growing demand from Asian passengers who want to sail on an Alaskan cruise departing from a port close to home, the company said.

The cruise sails 29 days, visiting 11 ports:  Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei, Busan, Osaka, Shimizu, Yokohama, Sakaiminato, Hakodate and Muroran – before arriving in Anchorage on May 12.

Guests can then continue on the seven-day Alaska cruise visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, before arriving in Vancouver in British Columbia. Guests had the opportunity to combine these two voyages into a 36-day sailing. 

The unique 29-day Epic Adventure and seven-day Alaskan Grand Adventure cruises were both sold out, Princess said.

The 2,600-guest Golden Princess will homeport in Alaska until September after which she will re-position to Australia.

Following her drydock, the Sabatini’s specialty restaurant on the Golden Princess has changed its name to Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and has been transformed with a fresh new design and menu. Guests can also participate in onboard pasta-making classes. 

The Movies Under the Stars outdoor cinema has been fitted with a new screen that delivers twice the picture definition of the previous screen and improved sound, Princess said.

Aesthetic enhancements were also made to The Shops of Princess.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Annual Report