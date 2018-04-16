Golden Princess Embarks on Singapore to Alaska Cruise After Drydock

The Golden Princess has embarked on Princess Cruises’ inaugural Singapore to Alaska cruise after a drydock in Singapore.

This is the first time Princess Cruises is operating a direct cruise from Singapore to Alaska, meeting growing demand from Asian passengers who want to sail on an Alaskan cruise departing from a port close to home, the company said.

The cruise sails 29 days, visiting 11 ports: Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei, Busan, Osaka, Shimizu, Yokohama, Sakaiminato, Hakodate and Muroran – before arriving in Anchorage on May 12.

Guests can then continue on the seven-day Alaska cruise visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, before arriving in Vancouver in British Columbia. Guests had the opportunity to combine these two voyages into a 36-day sailing.

The unique 29-day Epic Adventure and seven-day Alaskan Grand Adventure cruises were both sold out, Princess said.

The 2,600-guest Golden Princess will homeport in Alaska until September after which she will re-position to Australia.

Following her drydock, the Sabatini’s specialty restaurant on the Golden Princess has changed its name to Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and has been transformed with a fresh new design and menu. Guests can also participate in onboard pasta-making classes.

The Movies Under the Stars outdoor cinema has been fitted with a new screen that delivers twice the picture definition of the previous screen and improved sound, Princess said.

Aesthetic enhancements were also made to The Shops of Princess.