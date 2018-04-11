One Ocean Expeditions Opens Deployment to Warm Water Areas

One Ocean Expeditions will add capacity later this year, taking delivery of the new-to-them RCGS Resolute in Hamburg in early October.

The former Hanseatic will join the Canadian company’s duo of Russian research ships offering expedition itineraries, with the company now aiming to cruise year-round and also sail in warm water areas in the shoulder seasons.

The first of these cruises will see the Resolute offer the Chilean Fjords in spring of 2019 on a 13-night cruise from Ushuaia to Valparaiso.

Next up is a Panama Canal and Central America adventure, sailing April 23 to May 2, 2019.

The ship then offers the Caribbean, with a 10-day cruise from Colon to Cozumel, with calls in six countries.

Heading north, Scotland and the Faroe Islands are on tap from June 12 to June 23, with an Edinburgh to Reykjavik sailing ahead of the ship’s 2019 summer season in the Arctic.