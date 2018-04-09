Passenger Ship Safety to Stream Live Online

Passenger Ship Safety Southampton will stream key sessions live online on a complimentary basis, responding to demand for a live stream of the event’s content.
The event takes place this week in Southampton, running from April 10 to 12, and focusing on the future of shipping, while aiming to share best practices and innovative technology, according to show organizers.
Live Stream Schedule:
Topic: Ensuring fire retardant structures and propulsion systems
April 10 | 3pm GMT | Live Stream Link
Summary:
- Safety challenges and mitigating fire risk in lithium batteries
- Electric and LNG powered cargo: surveillance and suppression technology
- Restrictions and opportunities for safer vehicle deck operations
Speakers:
- Simon Owens, Principal Policy Lead for Marine Engineering and Equipment, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency
- Graeme Fletcher, Technical Director, Western Ferries
- Captain John Strathearn, Operations Director, Serco Northlink Ferries
Topic: Protecting and safeguarding data for improved safety of ships
April 11 | 4:30pm GMT | Live Stream Link
Summary:
- How can we increase data protection and use it for safety management?
- Training staff competence with data interfaces
- Future possibilities of intelligent systems and automation
- Moderated by: Javier Yasnikouski, Head of Maritime Security, International Maritime Organization
Speakers:
- Tracy Murrell, Vice President Safety and DPA, Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd
- Francesco Casarini, Director of Marine and Safety New Build Department, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding
Topic: Future challenges facing passenger ship safety
April 12 | 2pm GMT | Live Stream Link
Summary
- Emerging technologies for passenger ship safety
- Training for safe return to port and damage stability
- Alternative to lifeboats and evacuation
Speakers:
- Brad Schoenwald, Senior Marine Inspector, USCG Cruise Centre of Expertise
- Grant Laversuch, Head of Safety Management and DPA, P&O Ferries
- Captain Jorgen Loren, Safety and Security Manager, Stena Line