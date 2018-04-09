Passenger Ship Safety to Stream Live Online

Passenger Ship Safety Southampton will stream key sessions live online on a complimentary basis, responding to demand for a live stream of the event’s content.

The event takes place this week in Southampton, running from April 10 to 12, and focusing on the future of shipping, while aiming to share best practices and innovative technology, according to show organizers.

Live Stream Schedule:

Topic: Ensuring fire retardant structures and propulsion systems

April 10 | 3pm GMT | Live Stream Link

Summary:

Safety challenges and mitigating fire risk in lithium batteries

Electric and LNG powered cargo: surveillance and suppression technology

Restrictions and opportunities for safer vehicle deck operations

Speakers:

Simon Owens, Principal Policy Lead for Marine Engineering and Equipment, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Graeme Fletcher, Technical Director, Western Ferries

Captain John Strathearn, Operations Director, Serco Northlink Ferries



Topic: Protecting and safeguarding data for improved safety of ships

April 11 | 4:30pm GMT | Live Stream Link

Summary:

How can we increase data protection and use it for safety management?

Training staff competence with data interfaces

Future possibilities of intelligent systems and automation

Moderated by: Javier Yasnikouski, Head of Maritime Security, International Maritime Organization

Speakers:

Tracy Murrell, Vice President Safety and DPA, Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd

Francesco Casarini, Director of Marine and Safety New Build Department, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding



Topic: Future challenges facing passenger ship safety

April 12 | 2pm GMT | Live Stream Link

Summary

Emerging technologies for passenger ship safety

Training for safe return to port and damage stability

Alternative to lifeboats and evacuation

Speakers:

Brad Schoenwald, Senior Marine Inspector, USCG Cruise Centre of Expertise

Grant Laversuch, Head of Safety Management and DPA, P&O Ferries

Captain Jorgen Loren, Safety and Security Manager, Stena Line





