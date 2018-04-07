Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

New Livery For Costa Ships

New Look Costa Livery

Marking the 70th anniversary of Costa Crociere, the company announced its ships will get a new livery that pays tribute to Italy.

A stylized Italian flag, as well as the name of the ship, will be painted on the bow in a specially designed new font in larger lettering, the company said.

The first ship to display the new livery was the Costa Mediterranean. The logo was painted during a short cruise in the Mediterranean: on April 5, during a port call at Marseille, the left side of the bow was painted, and the day after in Savona, the right side of the ship got its updated paint scheme.

Costa New Livery

Costa said it plans to have the new livery painted on all its ships by the end of the year. The company's new ships under construction will also receive the new look. 

April 22, 2018
