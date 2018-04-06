Pullmantur Signs Agreement with Iberia for 90,000 Plane Seats

Pullmantur Cruceros has announced an agreement with Iberia in which the airline is committing more than 90,000 plane seats between April 23 and October 29, 2018, to bring the cruise line’s guests to their embarkation ports.

The Spanish airline will connect Madrid and Barcelona with Athens, Helsinki, Rostock, Trieste and Trondheim, embarkation and disembarkation cities for Pullmantur’s itineraries to the Greek Isles, the Baltic, Norwegian fjords and Northern Norway, as well as sailings from Venice.

The President and CEO of Pullmantur, Richard J. Vogel, commented: "We have considered their flexibility when it comes to responding to our needs, without forgetting that it is one of the most prestigious and punctual airlines in the world, adding to the experience of our passengers.

"One of our priorities is to guarantee our guests a wonderful experience; and this is not only limited to the time they spend on board, but it begins much earlier, before the ship has even sailed. Having such well-known partners like Iberia helps us to achieve this goal,” he added.

The sales director of Iberia in Spain, Victor Moneo, added that the airline is increasing its working relationship with Pullmantur, going to more destinations than before.

Most of the itineraries offered by Pullmantur includes air in the ticket rate. Passengers are able to check their luggage at the Madrid or Barcelona airports all the way to their cabin aboard the ship.

Pullmantur sails four vessels on wide range of itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Arabian Seas, as well as seas in northern Europe and the Atlantic Ocean.