MJM Group Welcomes Azamara Pursuit to Belfast

MJM Group made history this morning when the Azamara Pursuit sailed into Belfast for a complete refit at Harland & Wolff.

The third ship in the Azamara fleet will be completely renovated ahead of her August debut under the supervision of MJM Group, while berthed at Harland & Wolff.

MJM said it represents the first time a cruise ship owner has awarded complete project management responsibility to an individual organization.

It is also the largest project of its kind in many years in a UK port and offers the opportunity to reinvigorate the ship building and repair industry in Belfast, the company said.

Gary Annett, CEO, MJM Group said: “We are delighted to welcome the Azamara Pursuit safely to Belfast following its two-week journey from the Bahamas. Watching her berth at Harland and Wolff is the fulfilment of long held ambition of MJM Group founder and Chair Brian McConville to bring a project of this scale to Belfast. This truly is historic not just for MJM Group but for the marine industry and there is a real sense that the eyes of the marine world are firmly on us and on Northern Ireland.

“This has the potential to open up Belfast for further work of this scale and to offer a major boost to the local economy. At any given time in the next couple of months there may be up to 800 of our people and crew working on the ship. We want all of these people, if they are not familiar with this part of the world, to experience some of what Northern Ireland and Belfast has to offer.”

Richard Twynam, Azamara Club Cruises Managing Director, UK and Ireland: “We’ve seen unprecedented support from the UK market for Azamara Pursuit, so we are delighted to show our recognition of this by allowing its transformational journey to take place here in Belfast. With the christening taking place in Southampton, and the maiden voyage departing from Southampton too, The UK is playing a key part in the ship’s story and so we’re thrilled that the refit is taking place at Harland & Wolff.”

Jonathan Guest, Director, Business Development & Improvement, Harland & Wolff added: “We are delighted to be working with MJM Group in providing the berthing, support and other services for this fantastic project. We are all acutely aware of Belfast’s rich maritime history and it is great to be part of providing a major boost for this traditional industry here today.”

The Azamara Pursuit will be docked in Belfast for several months while a full refit is carried out.

The ship will sail for to Southampton at the end of July ahead of its maiden voyage from Southampton to Norway on August 1.