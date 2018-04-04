Victory Cruise Lines Announces 2019 Cuba Program

Victory Cruise Lines has announced a series of 13- and 14-night circumnavigations of Cuba on Victory I between January and April 2019 with a special spring weekend three-day cruise to close the winter cruise season.

“Victory Cruise Lines’ key advantages are that we circumnavigate Cuba and we visit every one of the country’s main harbors,” said Bruce Nierenberg, chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “Our exclusive offer is to show our guests the real Cuba over two days and one night in each port at a relaxed and immersive pace.”

All Cuba circumnavigation sailings are roundtrip from Miami, the company said, including five 13- or 14-night cruises departing Jan. 29, 2019; Feb 15; and March 1, 15 and 29. A special three-night all-inclusive weekend round-trip cruise from Miami to Havana departs April 15.