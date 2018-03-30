Businesses Sign On for Castellon Cruise Friendly Initiative

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Some 25 business have stated their intention to join the Castellon Cruise Friendly Initiative organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Castellón, a port in Spain. 

The Chamber recently hosted a meeting to outline the advantages of being included in the Castellón Cruise Friendly project.

The plan is to establish a quality certificate that can be applied for by any business whose products or services used by cruise ship passengers who disembark in Castellón, according to a press release.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the  Espai Comercial association of Castellón, as well as representatives from the Port of Castellón, the Chamber of Commerce and the Town Council.

Businesses attending the first meeting stated their intention to remain open in the middle of the day when cruise passengers are in town, the press release said.

The principle requirements in order to become a part of the Castellón Cruise Friendly project include being able to speak English, accepting credit cards, and the possibility of offering discounts to passengers as well as free Wi-Fi.

The local town council is also establihsing a welcoming committe which will greet cruise passengers and offer information, as well as guide visitors. 

