SkySea Announces Final China Season

SkySea Cruise Line announced today the final voyage of the Golden Era will take place August 29, 2018. The four-night cruise will depart Shanghai and visit Fukuoka, Japan before returning to Shanghai on September 2, 2018. Owners Ctrip and Royal Caribbean recently announced the brand would be shut down later this year.

“We will have a legacy of being remembered as a major contributor to the increased awareness and growing consumer demand for cruising in the China market as well as helping evolve the way cruises are marketed and sold," said Ken Muskat, CEO. “We have introduced cruising to hundreds of thousands of consumers who have never cruised before and they walked away with incredible satisfaction which is now helping build repeat business. We look forward to continuing to provide the service and experience that makes SkySea special for the balance of our sailings and encourage those who haven’t sailed with SkySea to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Golden Era is currently based in Shanghai, sailing short cruises, and will sail from Xiamen from mid April to mid May, offering short cruises to Japan and the Philippines. SkySea will officially begin her final season festivities when she repositions back to Shanghai offering four and five-night sailings to Japan from the end of May through the final voyage.

The final Shanghai-based program will add a few unique onboard programming elements, including a "SkySea Golden Memories" champagne reception, a special farewell dessert made by the ship’s Executive Chef, a commemorative gift for each guest, a coupon book with special offers for purchases made onboard and a 10 percent discount on the cruise ticket for any past passenger of SkySea who books through the cruise line’s call center or website.

The company will continue its popular SkySea Voice singing competition, with the grand finale set for the August 25 cruise.