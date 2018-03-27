Celestyal Building Up North America Team

Celestyal Cruises today announced the appointment of three new key executives in North America, including Maria Moreau, Brand Marketing and Social Media Executive, North America; Roger Poulard, Business Development Manager, Northeast USA + Eastern Canada; and Kelly Predmesky, Business Development Manager, Southeast USA + Caribbean..

“We have hit the ground running,” said Leslie Peden, President, Celestyal Cruises, Inc. “And with the addition of Ms. Moreau, Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky to our team, we are on track to implement our strategic development plans in North America. Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky will soon commence a wave of business development, including a training webinar series and roadshows. Our goal is to educate the travel trade about Celestyal Cruises’ incomparable all-inclusive, Premium-Value Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Ms. Moreau, Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky bring immeasurable enthusiasm to their new positions, and I’m thrilled to have them onboard.”

Moreau is a marketing professional and social media strategist with more than seven years’ experience in the Travel Retail and Food & Beverage industries. She will be responsible for developing and executing the brand marketing and social media plan for North America while providing cooperative marketing support to the company’s travel trade partners, the company said. Moreau previously served as Marketing Manager at Areas, a leading provider of food, beverage and retail services to the U.S. travel hospitality industry. Moreau earned her Professional Social Media Certificate at the University of Miami and her Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Arts and Design at Full Sail University. Bilingual in English and Spanish, her technical skills include Adobe Creative Suite, Digital Photography and Motion Graphics.

Poulard is a business development professional with more than 14 years’ experience in the cruise and travel industries. He has been tasked with introducing the Celestyal Cruises brand to the travel agent community in the Northeast USA and Eastern Canada – he will be based in Newark, NJ. Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Poulard was most recently the Business Development Manager, New York, for MSC Cruises USA. Poulard is multilingual in English, French and German, and earned his B.A. at Otterbein College.

Predmesky is an industry professional with more than 12 years’ experience. She has been tasked with introducing the Celestyal Cruises product to the travel agent community in the Southeast USA and Caribbean – she is based in West Palm Beach, FL. Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Predmesky was most recently with MEDJI Tours; she also held positions with Contiki and STA Travel. She received her B.A. from the University of South Florida.