Shenzhen to Host CCYIA's China Cruise Shipping

The China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) announced that China Cruise Shipping 13 (China Cruise Industry Development Conference & International Cruise Expo) will take place in Shenzhen, China, Nov. 1-3.

Sponsors include the China National Transportation Association, China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings and China Merchants Group.

The conference will feature a "New Era, New Feature, New Layouts" theme, highlighitng the development of China's cruise industry and the introduction of new homeports (such as Shenzhen) and new itineraries offerings.

Zheng Weihang, founder of the conference and executive vice president of CCYIA, said that Shenzhen is playing a vital role in the development of the South China Cruise Market.