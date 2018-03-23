Havila Will Need to Build Four New Ships in 30 Month Window

Havila is set to operate four new coastal cruise-style ships on a route on the Norwegian coast, according to a decision from the Norwegian Ministry of Transportation and Communications, which has split the coastal route between Hurtigruten and the newcomer, Havila.

The route helps keep coastal Norway connected, with 34 ports seeing daily ship calls, bringing passengers, provisions, mail and other cargo.

The new agreement starts on Jan. 1, 2021, leaving Havila little time to build and launch four ships. A shipyard has yet to be named.

The company has said it is studying LNG and battery power for the vessels, which are expected to be in the 600-guest range.

The Norwegian government has also introduced an incentive plan for green initiatives by either Hurtigruten or Havila. The government hopes to cut CO2 emissions by 25 percent. Of note, Hurtigruten is already plugging in to shorepower in Bergen.

The ship design is already done, according to local reports, as the Havyard Group has put together a vessel concept and general plan. The company shares ownership with Havila, under the Sævik family.

Havila Shipping was established in 2003, and was the third such company founded by Per Sævik, father of current CEO Njal Sævik.

The company operates a fleet of 23 modern offshore vessels.