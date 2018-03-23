Costa Builds Med Programs with Smeralda and Fortuna

Costa Cruises has announced that the Costa Fortuna will make regular calls at Genoa, while the new Costa Smeralda will offer an itinerary that includes both Savona and La Spezia, with sales set to open in April.

The terminal in Savona will also be modified to take the new 183,900-ton LNG-powered Smeralda.

“Liguria has always been Costa Cruises' home throughout its seventy years in existence, which is why we are especially happy to strengthen our presence in all the three main ports of our region,” said Neil Palomba, Costa Cruises President. “These new investments have become a reality thanks in part to the constant dialogue we have with local institutions, including the Liguria Region, the three city councils and the Port Authorities. In particular, the support of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti have played a decisive role in finally bringing back a Costa ship to Genoa after all these years."

Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region, said: “After almost fifteen years a Costa ship is coming back to Genoa, reflecting the success of the work the institutions have achieved together with the cruise company, with initiatives that will show Liguria in an even better light. The new Costa Fortuna will call at Genoa, while the Costa Smeralda, currently under construction, will expand Costa’s presence in the port of Savona, on a cruise itinerary that will also take in La Spezia."

The Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, said: “I'm extremely pleased that Costa Cruises is making this important return to Genoa. Costa Cruises is not just a shipping company for us: it is an important part of our city's history. Seeing Costa ships in our port again will be a source of great pride. But it also means that thousands of tourists will be coming to Genoa: the council and the city will provide accommodation, entertainment and cultural solutions that will meet all the expectations of Costa Cruises guests. We are looking forward to working in full synergy with the Costa group to make sure that tourists have the opportunity to explore and discover all Genoa’s treasures.”

From March to November of 2019, Genoa will be home to the Costa Fortuna following the ship's repositioning from Asia. In the spring and autumn, the ship will call at Genoa, as well as Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Civitavecchia and La Spezia; and in the summer, Marseille, Tarragona, Palma de Mallorca, and a long stopover in Ibiza and Olbia are scheduled.

Starting next November, the Smeralda will sail from Savona on weekly itineraries, departing every Saturday. It will also call in La Spezia on Fridays. Other calls include Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Civitavecchia.